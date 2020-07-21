Veto threat looms over Defense bill because of Confederate ban

A Pentagon spokesman says he is confident, though, that an agreement will be reached and the NDAA will be implemented on time.

WASHINGTON — The never-ending conflict that is the American Civil War is overshadowing budget negotiations on Capitol Hill.

At issue: the Congress's insistence on removing Confederate names from military bases.

Lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which has passed for 59 straight years.

But President Donald J. Trump continues to threaten a veto because the House and Senate versions of the bill require the Department of Defense to change the names of 10 Army bases named after Confederate figures, including three in Virginia.

The House bill would also ban Confederate flags on military property.

It's an idea which is in line with a memo released last week by Defense Secretary Mark Esper that came, despite President Trump's support of such displays being "freedom of speech."

Clearly, a big showdown with the White House could be brewing.

But the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Jonathan Hoffman, on Tuesday played down the dispute.

"We are confident that the Administration and Congress will reach an agreement. They understand the importance of the NDAA. We're confident that there will be an agreement and the NDAA will be signed and implemented on time, so we can have a budget for our forces."

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security, has also now banned the Confederate flag.