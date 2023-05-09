55 years later, Army hero from Vietnam War finally receives his Medal of Honor from President Biden

Larry Taylor saved the lives of four fellow Americans.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It took 55 years, but finally, the nation bestowed its highest military honor upon a former Army helicopter pilot who led a daring rescue during the Vietnam War.

Former Army Captain Larry Taylor, now 81 years old, served in Vietnam from August 1967 to August 1968.

Taylor flew over 2,000 combat missions in UH-1 and Cobra helicopters. He was engaged by enemy fire 340 times and was forced down five times.

The Army awarded him at least 50 combat decorations, including the Silver Star, 43 Air Medals, a Bronze Star, and two Distinguished Flying Crosses.

On Tuesday at the White House, Taylor received the highest decoration of all -- disregarding orders and rescuing a pinned down four-man long-range patrol team at significant risk to his own life -- President Biden upgraded Taylor's Silver Star to the Medal of Honor, which is awarded for valor and intrepidity.

"He refused to give up. Refused to leave fellow Americans behind. Refused to put his life above others in need. When duty called, Larry did everything, did everything to answer. That is valor," said Biden.

More than 41 million people have served in the U.S. military during the course of the nation's history.

Taylor is now the 3,526th military member to earn the Medal of Honor.