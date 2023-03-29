Vietnam veterans honored in Norfolk, on 50th anniversary of American troops' withdrawal

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017 and designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Fifty years ago on March 29, 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam War. It was also around this date that North Vietnam released the last of its acknowledged U.S. prisoners of war.

Now every year on this date, the nation pauses to remember. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017 and designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held to honor veterans at First Baptist Church in Norfolk.