Coalition in Virginia Beach combats military mental health crisis

P.A.V.E. stands for Providing Access for Veteran Engagement. They want to increase access to mental health resources for the military.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Step Up Foundation and the nonprofit Trails of Purpose have partnered to provide a collation of resources for our service members.

The P.A.V.E. the Way coalition is created and supported by those who have experienced and care about the mental health of military members and veterans.

P.A.V.E. stands for "Providing Access for Veteran Engagement." They want to increase access to mental health resources for the military and address the ongoing mental health crisis that has affected many military families.

The event isn't only for those currently struggling with mental health but for anyone looking to learn about the resources available.