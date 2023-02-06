Music festival set to raise money for vets with PTSD and TBI

Proceeds from the Veterans Band-Aid Music Festival will help veterans receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a case of rock and roll to soothe the soul.

The classic rock band 38 Special will headline the 4th annual Veterans Band-Aid Music Festival this weekend at the Holiday Trav-L-Park in Virginia Beach.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the nonprofit Coastal Authority Care Foundation.

The money will be used to offer grants to veterans with service-connected traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who are seeking hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, up to 30% of U.S. combat veterans experience PTSD.

But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved hyperbaric treatment for mental health disorders and insurance rarely covers it.

"Within these treatments, I believe, every single time, individuals have become markedly better," said former Navy Hull Technician Second Class Martin Dorn.

Dorn is a volunteer organizer of the event and a believer in hyperbaric therapy.

"The money from those tickets is really helping some really good people that sacrificed themselves in order to make the United States a better place," Dorn continued.

In May, North Carolina Representative Greg Murphy introduced the bipartisan Veterans' National Traumatic Injury Treatment Act that would establish a pilot program at the VA to furnish hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans with PTSD or TBI.

The Veterans Band-Aid Music Festival is set for tonight and tomorrow at the Holiday Trav-L-Park.