Music festival set to raise money for vets with PTSD and TBI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a case of rock and roll to soothe the soul.
The classic rock band 38 Special will headline the 4th annual Veterans Band-Aid Music Festival this weekend at the Holiday Trav-L-Park in Virginia Beach.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the nonprofit Coastal Authority Care Foundation.
The money will be used to offer grants to veterans with service-connected traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who are seeking hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, up to 30% of U.S. combat veterans experience PTSD.
But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved hyperbaric treatment for mental health disorders and insurance rarely covers it.
"Within these treatments, I believe, every single time, individuals have become markedly better," said former Navy Hull Technician Second Class Martin Dorn.
Dorn is a volunteer organizer of the event and a believer in hyperbaric therapy.
"The money from those tickets is really helping some really good people that sacrificed themselves in order to make the United States a better place," Dorn continued.
In May, North Carolina Representative Greg Murphy introduced the bipartisan Veterans' National Traumatic Injury Treatment Act that would establish a pilot program at the VA to furnish hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans with PTSD or TBI.
The Veterans Band-Aid Music Festival is set for tonight and tomorrow at the Holiday Trav-L-Park.
Tickets range from $35 to $65 for one and two-day general admission. If you're interested in purchasing tickets, you can do so by clicking here.