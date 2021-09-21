Navy sailor stationed in Virginia Beach dies from COVID-19

Gas Turbine System Technician 1st Class, Ryan Crosby, is one of less than 50 service members who have died from the disease since 2020.

A Navy Sailor stationed in Virginia Beach died from COVID-19 at a local hospital on Sept. 19.

In the year and a half since the pandemic set in, 46 members of the military have died from the disease.

A spokesperson for the Navy said the man who passed away was Gas Turbine System Technician 1st Class, Ryan Crosby.

Lt. Cmdr. Laura Stegherr said Crosby was assigned to the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic.

She urged any military member with flu-like symptoms to see a doctor as soon as they noticed symptoms.

Col. Christopher Browning, the commander for the training group, gave Crosby's family his condolences.