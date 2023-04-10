Virginia Beach towing company settles after unlawfully auctioning off servicemember vehicles

The company also auctioned off two vehicles that belonged to a Navy SEAL team member who was on deployment.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach-based towing company was ordered to pay $90,000 in a settlement after allegedly auctioning off servicemember vehicles.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Steve’s Towing, Inc., violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by not receiving court orders before auctioning off the vehicles of at least seven servicemembers.

According to the SCRA, if a vehicle is confirmed to be owned by a servicemember, a court order must be acquired before towing it from any premises.

The company also auctioned off two vehicles that belonged to a Navy SEAL team member who was on deployment.

“This case began with a member of a Navy SEAL team who returned home from an overseas deployment, only to find that a towing company had auctioned off two vehicles that he had parked at a military base,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

“This resolution will compensate all of the servicemembers whose vehicles were illegally taken from them while they were serving their country.”

One of the vehicles of the Navy SEAL member happened to have identifying evidence of his position within it, including a duffel bag filled with military uniforms and a Naval Special Warfare Development Group Sniper challenge coin.

“Servicemembers often rely heavily on their personal vehicles to commute to work and care for their families. A servicemember’s loss of a vehicle, therefore, can affect the military’s readiness,” Jessica D. Aber, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said.