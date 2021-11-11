Virginia Beach Veterans Day parade resumes after getting canceled last year

Veterans said they appreciate the gratitude they received for the service they rendered to the country.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved local Veterans Day tradition made its triumphant return Thursday.

The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations resumed its parade in Virginia Beach after having to cancel last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the nation's 19 million living military veterans, it is the day that the rest of the country comes out and says thank you. And last year, they couldn't.

The parade dates back more than 30 years, only missing last year because of COVID-19. But now, it was back.

Up 19th Street in Virginia Beach they came, unit after unit--more than 90 in all.

Vets who came out said they appreciate all the gratitude that was shown for their service.

Navy veteran Dwight Stark was asked if it made him feel good to see such a large crowd of parade-goers, which, appeared to be in the thousands.

He said: "Yes it does, just glad to see everybody out here celebrating."

Navy veteran Dwight McDowell said: "A lot of times, it's like nobody even remembers I was in a war, or as in my case, a couple of wars. So, it's important when civilians can say, man, I appreciated your service and other veterans that we appreciated each other as well. I just think it hits them in the heart. It does me every time somebody says it to me."

Marine Corps veteran Bettina Williams said it was important for her to be present for the parade.

When asked why she said: "I love my country I love the services that I provided to my country. And I love the camaraderie of seeing everyone else here too."

At events like this, the vets said they can't help but think of their comrades who never made it home, never got a parade.

"This is Veterans Day, not Memorial Day," said Navy veteran George Schmidt, who served in the Vietnam War. "But, I lost two commanding officers, my division officer, altogether, eight aviators from my squadron that got shot down over there."

Navy veteran Edward Fillapowski is a member of a Gold Star family. He said: "Veterans Day means a lot to my family. Especially with the loss of my brother."

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin said the very least the rest of us can do is just say thanks.

"This is what we've got to remember, particularly here in Hampton Roads and Virginia Beach," he said. "We have a moment to say thank you. And we need to say thank you."