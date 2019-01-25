NORFOLK, Va. — One of Hampton Roads' most cherished cultural events is coming back for its 23rd year.

It is a spectacular event, truly unlike any other. With an extraordinary cast of more than 1,000 performers from 8 nations, the Virginia International Tattoo returns to Norfolk Scope this April.

The annual event, first held in 1997, is a celebration of inspirational military music, majestic massed pipes and drums, show-stopping drill team maneuvers, international bands and dancers and more.

"Virginia Tattoo has a unique style and spirit and it starts being unabashedly patriotic," said Tattoo Producer-Director Scott Jackson.

Presented annually as part of the Virginia Arts Festival, the term, "Tattoo" evolved from a European tradition dating back to the 17th century.

The Tattoos seen across the world today refer to a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands.

The theme for the 2019 Tattoo in Norfolk is: "Courage & Commitment – A Salute to Women in the Military."

Women like US Army Training and Doctrine Command Band Conductor, Second Lieutenant Elizabeth Elliott.

"There are a lot of strong women in the Army," she said. "I'm proud to even be among them and to be a representative of them. I'm only the fifth commissioned Army band officer, so a lot of women have come before me, and still knocking down barriers each time one of us joins."

Recent past years have saluted Medal of Honor recipients and Vietnam war veterans. This year, the Tattoo will honor women in the military.

This year's Tattoo wilt take place Thursday, April 25th, Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th, all at 7:30 pm.

And, on Sunday, April 28th at 2:30 pm.

More information and how to buy tickets are available at the Virginia Arts Festival's website.