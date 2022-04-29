Virginia International Tattoo returns to Norfolk Scope for the first time in 3 years

For the first time in three years, the show is back where it all began at Norfolk Scope.

NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved Hampton Roads cultural tradition is back and returning to its roots.

The show must go on, and it did. But the pandemic made things challenging. In 2020, they had to go virtual.

Last year, the Tattoo took place outdoors at ODU's SB Ballard Stadium. Now, the spectacle is making its triumphant return home, celebrating its 25th anniversary season.

One thing that hasn't changed is a commitment to honoring the military.

"Most of the staff that works on Tattoo is retired military," said Producer-Director Scott Jackson. "Most of the audience are military families, active duty and veterans. So, we never ever forget who gives us the chance to celebrate all that we celebrate. So yes, it's absolutely the heart and soul of the Tattoo."

This year's show features more than 500 performers from Canada, Jordan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The America group includes the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

"We get to surprise people and inspire people and that makes it worth it, makes the rehearsals and the long days worth it. And it's a special experience," said Sergeant First Class John Parks, a member of the Old Guard, who first saw the unit perform when he was a child in Williamsburg.

Through the years, the Tattoo's sponsoring organization, the Virginia Arts Festival, has presented over 1,400 performances for more than 1.2 million attendees and is said to have an estimated local annual economic impact of $25 million dollars.