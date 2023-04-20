Virginia International Tattoo salutes military families

The cherished cultural tradition in Hampton Roads dates back to 1997.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia International Tattoo is back. The cherished cultural tradition in Hampton Roads dates back to 1997.

This year's show pays special tribute to the men, women and children who support our military heroes. It's called "A Salute to Military Families."

The Tattoo is the signature event of the Virginia Arts Festival-- an exhibition of military bands, massed pipes and drums, military drill teams, Celtic dancers, and choirs, presented in cooperation with NATO and the Norfolk NATO Festival.

Woven into its fabric is the military.

"We've never done a show that we weren't thinking of military families," said Scott Jackson, Tattoo Producer-Director. "It's absolutely a part of our DNA. But so, this year, what a great year to honor our military families. It's so much a part of the community of Hampton Roads."

Master Sergeant Stephen Davis is the Quantico Marine Band Master. He appreciates the focus on family.

"They are part of the team. They are part of the military family. And a vital part. We couldn't do this without them," he said.

The Tattoo has an international cast of more than 800 performers, with bands from the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps joined by civilian and military performers from Australia, France, Latvia, New Zealand, Singapore, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States.

Thursday's free matinee performance for Norfolk Public Schools students served as a kind of dress reversal for the rest of the weekend.