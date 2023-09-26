Virginia is No. 1 state in the nation for defense spending, according to new DOD report

Military spending in Virginia in 2022 exceeded $62 billion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — With a possible federal government shutdown just days away, new numbers from the Pentagon show that Virginia is the number one state in the nation for defense spending currently.

Virginia is home to the Pentagon, the world's largest Naval Base — Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy's East Coast Master Jet Base —NAS Oceana, and the world's only maker of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers — Newport News Shipbuilding.

The report says the Department of Defense spent $62.7 billion in Virginia in the 2022 fiscal year.

That places Virginia ahead of Texas, California and Florida.

Rounding out the top 10 were New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Arizona.

The announcement raises questions about how Virginia and the other states could be, in the event of a prolonged shut-down.

The last shutdown — in late 2018 and early 2019 — lasted 35 days.