Virginia National Guard holds deployment ceremony for units headed to the Middle East

The Virginia National Guard units from the Norfolk, Hampton and Hanover-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 111th Field Artillery Regiment held a deployment ceremony Monday morning for the families of members who are going to the Middle East.

According to a statement, approximately 300 soldiers will be on active duty at the Central Command area to provide protection and assistance with the Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar System (C-RAM) the United States has in the Middle East.

The C-RAM was created to intercept any enemy rockets, artillery and mortar fire. The system locates and destroys any possible threats mid-flight.

"While C-RAM is not a traditional field artillery mission, I know the Soldiers of 1-111th have proven themselves smart, adaptable and resilient," said Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, when he announced the mobilization. "I have no doubt they will master the weapons system and be ready to accomplish their mission when they arrive in the Middle East."

The units will join the Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division and Virginia Beach-based 329th Regional Support Group that are already on duty in the Middle East, according to personnel.

"This is definitely a unique deployment," said Lt. Col. Donald Bailey, commander of the 1-111th. "Although C-RAM capabilities exist outside the mission of the field artillery, our Soldiers remain excited about the opportunity to learn about, train for and support this vital protection mission."

This deployment marks several milestones: by January of this coming year, more than 2,000 Virginia National Guard members will be mobilized, which is the most since the Iraq surge in 2007.

"After an unprecedented period of response to domestic emergencies, including the extended deployment of over 300 Soldiers to the U.S. Capitol to perform security missions in support of federal authorities, I want to extend a special thanks to our families and employers for their continued support and remarkable sacrifice as we transition to pre-mobilization training activities and prepare for the deployment," Bailey said.

This will be the first time all three batteries of the battalion headquarters have deployed since WWII, according to the release.

