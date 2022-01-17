Navy license plate bill advances in the Senate

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 15-0 to send the bill onto its next legislative test: the Senate Finance Committee.

RICHMOND, Va. — A proposed specialty license plate for the US Navy is another step closer to becoming a reality.

The first critical step came last year when organizers collected 450 pre-paid preorders for the plate. Now, it's a matter of getting the authorizing legislation through the General Assembly.

State Senator Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) has won unanimous approval from the Senate Transportation Committee. She pointed out that Virginia already has more than 300 specialty plates, including ones honoring the Army, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

She said a Navy plate is "long overdue."

The committee agreed, and, on a 15-0 vote, sent the bill onto its next legislative test: the Senate Finance Committee.

The money raised through the license plates would also go to a good cause.