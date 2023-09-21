Virginia US Rep. Bobby Scott named to NDAA committee, pushes for improved mental health care and shipbuilding funding

The 3rd District Democrat says once Republicans decide they want to pass a bill, his caucus will be "ready, willing and able."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local member of Congress will play a key role in the final crafting of the nation's defense bill for next year.

When it comes to funding the Navy's Ford Class aircraft carrier, and the Virginia and Columbia Class submarine programs — which will be constructed at Newport News Shipbuilding — U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, 3rd District) is all in, in his new role as a conferee for the House and Senate conference committee on the National Defense Authorization Act.

"We've been very successful funding both submarines and aircraft carriers for the future. Newport News has fortunately plenty of work to do for many years. So, we're pleased with that part of it.," he said, in an interview Thursday with 13News Now.

Scott says he looks forward to passing meaningful legislation to help improve mental health care access, in the wake of nine Navy suicides in less than a year's time here in Hampton Roads.

"Suicide represents the tip of the iceberg. So, there must be something about quality-of-life issues that are going on, and those things have been I think traditionally ignored," he said.

Where Scott drew the line was back in July, when he joined the entire House Democratic caucus to oppose Republican amendments to the bill that rescinded the Pentagon's program reimbursing troops who must travel to obtain reproductive health care.

"These culture war issues, putting abortion and things like that into a defense bill just causes Democratic votes to evaporate. So when they decide that they want to pass a bill, we're ready, willing and able," he said.

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia 2nd District) is weighing in on the defense bill, urging colleagues to pass it.