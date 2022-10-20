Virginia topped US defense spending by state for FY 2021, DoD report shows

The Pentagon spent $62.7 billion in Virginia, beating out California's $57.4 billion and Texas' $47.3 billion.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia had the most defense spending by state during the Fiscal Year 2021, according to a new report from the Department of Defense (DoD).

The spending in Virginia accounted for 11.2% of the country's total defense spending and made up 10.2% of the state's GDP. The report found that the spending translated to $7,259 per resident.

Of the $62.7 billion spent in Virginia, $42.6 billion went to contract spending and $20.1 billion went to the payroll of the 251,230 total personnel in Virginia.

When it comes to defense contract spending, 39% went to the Navy and Marines, 17% went to the Army, 15% went to the Air Force and 30% went to other defense.

This includes $4.1 billion to Huntington Ingalls, which owns Newport News Shipbuilding.

61% of the contract spending went to services, 28% went to supplies and equipment, 9% went to research and development and 2% went to construction.

When it comes to personnel spending, 59% went to the Navy and Marines, 21% went to the Army, 9% went to the Air Force and 10% went to other defense.

50% of the personnel spending went to active duty, 40% went to civilian workers, 7% went to the reserves and 3% went to the National Guard.

The top locations for defense contract spending were Fairfax County ($17.5 billion), Newport News ($4.3 billion), Arlington County ($3.9 billion), Norfolk ($2.9 billion) and Virginia Beach ($2.2 billion).

The top locations for personnel spending were Norfolk ($4.9 billion), Fairfax County ($2.3 billion), Arlington County ($2.3 billion), Virginia Beach ($2.1 billion) and Portsmouth ($1.4 billion).