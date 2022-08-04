Virginia War Memorial plans to honor Vietnam War veterans

A new exhibit, set to open in January 2023, will focus on Virginians who served in the Vietnam War.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial is looking for Vietnam War veterans for a special project to collect personal photographs.

The plan is to use the pictures in an upcoming exhibit entitled, "50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience," scheduled to open in January 2023.

The memorial staff are currently collecting "in-country" photos from the war, personal correspondence, mementos and oral histories of local vets who served.

"We want visitors to the exhibit to reflect, to understand that the Vietnam experience is varied," said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial director, "And it changes from person to person, just as Virginians do."