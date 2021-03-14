Virginia's Women Veterans Week starts today

It was proclaimed by Governor Northam and the General Assembly for the fourth consecutive year, to pay tribute to women who served in the military.

RICHMOND, Va. — Today is the start of Women Veterans Week in Virginia. It's a time to celebrate veterans and honor the sacrifices of women who served.

Virginia Women Veterans Program Manager at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Beverly VanTull said women veterans are a minority, making up about 17% to 20% of all vets in Virginia.

“The perception is, because more people see more male veterans, they think: ‘Veteran. Men.’ They don’t really realize that women have been in this fight right alongside their brothers in arms because we’re in it together,” VanTull said.

She said this week is a time to celebrate the more than 180,000 women veterans who live in Virginia, like VanTull herself.

“Yes, I am," she said. "A proud US Army veteran.”

She said the work of women veterans can be overlooked, and women veterans also sometimes underestimate themselves. She wants that to change.

“There’s just so many women veterans that don’t recognize their own service," she said.

VanTull said this week is about recognizing women for their service and highlighting the work they’ve done for our country.

“Since the Revolutionary War and all the way to present, whether we’re in wartime deployed – as I was two times before – or whether we’re in garrison at peacetime or we’re in the Reserve,” she said.

“Our sacrifice, our service is just as impactful, just as exciting, and just as recognized and appreciated as our brothers in arms.”

This week, there will be an event at the Virginia War Memorial and different programs, all offered virtually, to commemorate women veterans and support their careers and wellbeing.