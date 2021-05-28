History made: VP Harris is first woman to speak at Naval Academy graduation

Vice President Kamala Harris tells the graduates they are "the embodiment of American aspiration."

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Vice President Kamala Harris made history Friday as the first woman to deliver the keynote commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy, telling graduates the country faces a "significant turning point."

She urged the 1,085 new Naval and Marine Corps officers to remember that the first word in the Constitution is "We," not, "I."

Harris also encouraged them to never forget the ideals of who we are as a country: duty, honor, loyalty.

She said: "Midshipmen, you are tireless. You are ambitious. You are a fierce fighting force. You are idealists in the truest sense. You are the embodiment of American aspiration."