NORFOLK, Va. — A project to put a photo to go along with every name inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. has narrowed the number of Virginian veterans to 15.
The Commonwealth of Virginia has 1,307 names on the wall, and since its inception, the Wall of Faces project has gotten pictures of almost every single one.
"People are familiar with the wall, the Vietnam Veterans wall, and what they want to do is create digital images, pictures, stories," Bert Schmidt, the president and CEO of WHRO Public Media, told 13News Now in 2015.
With Veterans Day 2019 approaching, WHRO Public Media said they've nearly completed their goal for Virginia.
According to WHRO, the following veterans from Virginia still need a photo:
- SSGT Helmut W. Paier of Hampton
- PFC Douglas R. Cooke of Newport News
- PFC Charles C. Isler Jr. of Norfolk
- SGT Walter Williams Jr. of Portsmouth
- SGT Fred H. Patterson of Appomattox
- SGT Charles Lattimore Jr. of Arlington
- PFC Robert D. Buchanan of Bristol
- SP4 Donald W. McCann of Danville
- PFC Terry P. Pierce of Hopewell
- CPL Ronald E. Robertson of Madison Heights
- PFC Wayland F. McCaulley Jr. of Manassas
- SSGT Franklin R. Watkins of Meherrin
- SSGT Robert L. Pulliam of Petersburg
- SP4 Robert L. Simon Jr. of Richmond
- PFC Aubrey A. Reid Jr. of Roanoke
The Wall of Faces can be found at vvmf.org/wall-of-faces. The organization accepts multiple photographs of service members. Each person's page includes a link that allows users to upload a new photo.
