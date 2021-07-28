Virginia Beach's 'Warrior Expo' returns for year 14 after pandemic hiatus

The Warrior Expo brought in hundreds of defense supply companies to show off their advanced technology to military members and first-responders.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Department of Defense contractor company, ADS Inc., hosted the 'Warrior Expo' at the Virginia Beach Convention Center Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of companies set up booths within the Convention Center's main hall to show off advanced technology, military equipment, and first-responder uniforms.

They showed gadgets that help troops overseas access clean water and other tools, which help keep firefighters safe.

Companies came from all over the state, as well as from here in Hampton Roads.

Military, government, and law enforcement officials attended the event to see the latest supplies to keep our troops and first-responders safe while on the frontlines.

The company says they had to postpone last year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at supply companies attending the event say returning after more than a year felt like a family reunion.