Watchdog says military does not accurately track cases of hazing in ranks

The Government Accountability Office said hazing can be cruel and abusive, and it weakens trust within the ranks.

WASHINGTON — A government watchdog report found the Pentagon still doesn't accurately track how frequently hazing takes place within the ranks.

In a report published this week, the Government Accountability Office said the Defense Department reported 183 to 299 hazing complaints per year between 2017 and 2020.

However, the GAO says a 2018 DOD survey suggests those figures understate the actual number of hazing incidents by "tens of thousands."

The report indicates that's a big problem, because hazing can be cruel and abusive, and it weakens trust within the ranks.

"It can include forcing another person to consume food, alcohol, drugs or other substances," said Brenda Farrell, a director in GAO's Defense Capabilities and Management team. "It can include ridicule or mockery, intimidating acts, racial or other slurs."

Farrell continued: "It crosses the line when it includes conduct through which service members physically or psychologically injure, or create a risk of injury to servicemembers, for purposes of admission or initiation or change of status within a military group."