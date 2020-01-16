Watchdog: Military faces medical shortages

The GAO report says the maximum a military physician or dentist could earn was less than the private sector median in 21 of 27 specialties.

The military faces shortages of personnel in key medical specialty areas, and it needs to find a better way to retain its nearly 15,000 doctors and dentists.

The Government Accountability Office issued a new report this week. It shows that the Department of Defense has had trouble meeting its needs for certain critical specialists, in part because it pays less than the private sector.

The report says the maximum a military physician or dentist could earn was less than the private sector median in 21 of 27 specialties.