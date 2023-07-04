'Weaknesses' found in DOD oversight of privatized military housing reforms

Among the "implementation weaknesses," as the GAO described them, is a still incomplete formal dispute resolution process.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A new report says inconsistent approaches to fixing privatized military housing "could impede progress."

Fourteen private companies operate more than 203,000 military housing units at or near roughly 200 bases around the country.

There are 35 of these privatized military housing complexes in Hampton Roads.

Congress passed laws in 2020 to address complaints about hazards in privatized housing—such as mold, pests, and rodent infestations--which first came to light in 2018.

Since then, the Department of Defense has taken steps to address the new requirements but could do more, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Among the "implementation weaknesses," as the GAO described them, is a still incomplete formal dispute resolution process.

The GAO found guidance provided to residents lacks detailed information, such as how and when they can file a formal dispute complaint.

"The department and the military services haven't really bothered to talk to residents about how these processes were working or in most cases, were not working for them," said GAO Director of Defense Capabilities and Management Elizabeth Field in an interview with 13 News Now.

"Telling residents they have rights is important," she continued. "It's a good start. But, ensuring they can fully exercise those rights is really the most important thing. And that's where the department can do more."

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who has led the push for reforms for years, in a statement to 13News Now said: "This report comes as no surprise – there is more that must still be done."

The statement continued: "In recent years there have been significant reforms signed into law, but in many cases implementation of those reforms has been inconsistent. I have been pushing for better information on how these reforms are being implemented, and on how they are being utilized by servicemembers in practice. This report by GAO further underscores that need. I will be working closely with each of the services and the Pentagon to ensure that they are meeting these recommendations and that military families have the quality housing they deserve.”

Other problems the GAO cited included incomplete information about the role of tenant advocates, inadequate training for housing inspections and unclear guidance about inspector oversight.