When Congress returns from recess, there will only be 25 calendar days left to pass defense bill

Va. Sen. Kaine suggests lawmakers will pass a stopgap funding bill until final National Defense Authorization Act deal is reached.

NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's $886 billion defense policy bill for next year could face some rocky days ahead.

When Congress returns from its August recess on September 5, there will be just 25 calendar days left in the 2023 fiscal year.

Which may not be enough time to get the job done.

As currently crafted the Navy would be required to maintain 31 amphibious warships under both the House and the Seante versions of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The two chambers also agree that there needs to better access to mental health care for sailors following a disturbing string of nine suicides in less than a year's time in 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, there is consensus that troops should get a 5.2% pay raise. That's the largest in a decade.

But any final deal could come to a screeching halt, thanks to several amendments in the House NDAA which focus on divisive social issues -- related to abortion policy and transgender health care access and diversity and inclusion programs.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) appeared Monday before the Hampton Roads Chamber. He said he's confident there will be a defense bill approved, eventually. The question is when.

"I'm not worried. I believe we're going to do what we almost always do, is, we'll slide things to the end of the calendar year," said Kaine.

Kaine said what he's more nervous about is the overall federal government budget.

"I don't think we're going to have a government shutdown. But we could default to a year-long continuing resolution. So that's a big worry," he said.