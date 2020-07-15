William & Mary creates new transition program for veterans

The university said its W&M VET program will help veterans transition through areas of study that include business, law, and international affairs.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary is launching a program that will prepare veterans for leadership roles in the civilian world.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that its W&M VET program will help veterans transition through areas of study that include business, law, and international affairs. The school in Williamsburg will also help veterans and their families undergo a healthy change over into civilian life.

Student veterans will receive support through a “buddy system” that connects them with peers and mentors who are experienced executives.