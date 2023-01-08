Women face disparities, gender discrimination, sexual harassment in Special Operations Forces, according to Government Accountability Office

The GAO report says females make up 19% of the overall force yet comprise just 9.8% of elite Special Ops teams.

WASHINGTON — Women face wide disparities and barriers when it comes to serving in the U.S. military's elite special operations forces such as the Army Rangers and the Navy SEALs, according to a government watchdog agency.

The Government Accountability Office says females are under-represented and they face discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

Women have served in ground-combat roles, including Special Ops since 2013.

But they continue to face lower representation and discrimination, according to a newly re-published December 2022 report from the GAO.

The GAO found that the percentage of female service members in the 78,000-member U.S. Special Operations Command only increased from 7.9% in 2016 to 9.8% in 2021. The GAO notes that that number is still low compared to women's overall representation in the military, which was about 19% in Fiscal Year 2021.

In an interview with 13News Now, GAO Defense Capabilities and Management Team Director Brenda Farrell said that "gender discrimination" and the "male-dominated culture" were listed as the top two most frequently-cited barriers that women face.

"We did hear that this is something that is ingrained in the culture, that women are considered weak, that women can't possibly be a mother and serve in special ops. That seems to be deeply ingrained," she said, adding: "It's important for national security. And it's important for equality."