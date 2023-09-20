Survey: Women veterans more likely than men to suffer from PTSD, depression and anxiety

Wounded Warrior Project study shows female vets more likely to have thoughts of suicide, experience sexual assault.

NORFOLK, Va. — Women veterans, especially those with lingering military injuries, struggle more with loneliness, anxiety and reintegration into civilian life than their male peers, according to new research released by Wounded Warrior Project.

The "Women Warriors" survey was compiled from responses of more than 13,300 men and 5,100 women.

It showed that 56.1% of women experienced thoughts of suicide, compared to 50.8% of men.

Additionally, 44% of women said they had experienced sexual assault, versus 2.7% of men.

Wounded Warrior Project Vice President Tracy Farrell hopes going forward, the Veterans Affairs Department can improve upon mental health care for women.

"It's not available nationwide. And the accessibility of what is available is sometimes lacking," she said, in an interview with 13News Now.

More than 3 million women have served since the Revolutionary War. But they only achieved equal status in the ranks in 1948.

And they only make up 19% of the overall force today.

The Wounded Warrior survey findings dovetail with an earlier report in May 2022 from the Government Accountability Office.