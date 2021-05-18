Working to protect service members from shady business practices

The 'Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act' would stop debt collectors from threatening military members.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are working to protect troops from those who could do them financial harm.

The "Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act " is designed to help military members who might get behind on various debts.

The measure prohibits debt collectors from threatening a service member with reducing their rank, revoking their security clearance or prosecuting them under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

"I think this seeks to ensure that anyone in the debt collection practice is not trying to use any pressure tactics that are really dishonest in trying to approach service members about what the consequences of failing to meet a payment could be," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA., Second District).