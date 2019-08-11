NORFOLK, Va. — More than 300 runners hit the pavement on Friday to honor the brave men and women and their families from the Navy's Wounded Warrior program.

The 5K run was held at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, and was designed to highlight the many programs and initiatives available in the Navy's Warrior Care system. Those programs help injured military members learn new life skills to return to active duty, or transition into post-military lives.

The Department of Defense has named November "Warrior Care Month." More than 52,000 U.S. troops have been wounded in combat operations since 9/11.

RELATED: 2019 Veterans Day freebies: Businesses thank veterans, active-duty military

RELATED: Unsung hero from WWII remembered in book, on TV