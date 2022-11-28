Wreaths Across America to honor veterans buried in Norfolk, still accepting donations

The deadline is November 30. Each wreath is $15, but a donation of $30 will sponsor three wreathes in total.

NORFOLK, Va. — While the holiday season is one filled with joy, it is also filled with remembrance.

The Adam Thoroughgood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in "Wreaths Across America" on December 17 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.

It is there that members will lay live balsam wreathes on the graves of veterans who sacrificed for our country.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) organization, with an Internal Revenue Service ruling year of 2018, and donations are tax-deductible.

National Wreaths Across America Day's mission is to remember, honor and teach.

The tradition dates back to 1992, and, is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.