SUFFOLK, Va. — Wreaths Across America didn’t begin officially until 2005. The tradition has taken off since.

On Saturday at the Albert G. Horton Cemetery in Suffolk, they laid more than 9,500 wreaths.

The mission: to remember, honor and teach, here, and at 1,600 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Despite the rain and cold, hundreds of volunteers turned out.

“I wanted to bring my grandsons who are part of the Scouts in Chesapeake to experience this important event, and, my father was a World War II veteran and I’m here to honor him as well," said Cheryl Pettway of Virginia Beach.

The idea is to make sure the 57 million Americans who have served in the military—dating back to the Revolutionary War—aren’t forgotten, ever, but especially at Christmas.

“All of these veterans who’ve passed away, they still need to be remembered and this is why we do it," said Al Horton, III, son of the late World War II and Korean War veteran who led the petition drive which compelled the General Assembly to establish the cemetery in 2004.

“This time of the year, Christmas-time, tends to be the time we think of family and our loved ones, so there is a connection to those who have sacrificed and gone off before us," said Navy Rear Admiral Kenneth Epps, Deputy Chief of Staff, Fleet Ordnance and Supply, Fleet Supply Officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

"Just about everybody in Hampton Roads has an indirect relationship, either a family member, a neighbor, a friend, all very much involved in the military," said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District). "And so it gives the community an opportunity to show up and show respect for our veterans.”

And it just a little over 90 minutes time, it was mission accomplished, with all 9,500 wreaths put in place.

RELATED: Wreaths Across America receives $1,000 donation

RELATED: Local business gives big donation to 'Wreaths Across America'