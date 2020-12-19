Wreath ceremonies scaled back at Suffolk veteran cemetery due to COVID-19

Wreaths Across America said honoring veterans will go on, but with much smaller crowds and virtual ceremonies.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Typically, on the third Saturday in December, thousands of people show up at "Wreaths Across America" wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, and abroad.

It's all about honoring the 57 million Americans who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

"All of these veterans that passed away, they need to still be remembered and that's why we do it," said Al Horton. He's the son of the man for whom the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk is named.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the gatherings will be considerably smaller than usual.

At state-run Horton Cemetery, the show will go on. But, it will be way different.

The more than 10,800 veterans buried there will still get their wreaths, thanks to the Horton Wreath Society.

Only 200 previously signed-up volunteers, segregated into two socially-distanced groups of 100, working in specific time slots, will be allowed to participate.

Face masks will be required, to keep everyone safe.

"Doing our plan, putting the safety precautions in place and you know, we figured we could do it," said Michael Yarbrough, president of the Horton Wreath Society. "It's going to be harder this year, because we don't have 2,000 people. But we'll still get the job done."