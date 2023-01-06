Youngkin decision to send Va. National Guard troops to Texas under fire

Sen. Tim Kaine questions if decision is "a political stunt."

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia lawmaker is questioning the deployment of the Virginia National Guard to the U.S. southern border.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's office announced on Wednesday that he had issued "Executive Directive Four."

That order is in response to a request from the state of Texas to assist with what Youngkin's news release described as "the Ongoing Southern U-S Border Crisis."

The release said 100 troops would be deployed.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), a former governor himself, raised questions about the decision on Thursday.

"Is this a coordinated effort that's going to do some good? Or is it just a political stunt to do something in tandem with Governor Abbott? I don't know the answer to that question. But, if it's just a political stunt, that is a horrible way to treat these talented members of the Virginia Guard," Kaine said.

The Democratic Party of Virginia weighed in on Wednesday.

“Youngkin is spending our family’s taxpayer dollars to fund a political stunt 2,000 miles away from the Commonwealth. In his obsessive quest to tee himself up for a presidential campaign, Youngkin is continuing to ignore the basic needs of Virginians to bolster his standing with the MAGA base,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman, in a news release. "To the governor, I’ll say this: don’t use my tax dollars to fund your presidential campaign.”

Youngkin's office, in it s news release, described the move as necessary.

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” said Youngkin in the release.

"As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis. Following a briefing from Governor Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance," Youngkin said. "Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission.”