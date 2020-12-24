Mom who tested positive for COVID-19 dies before she can hold her newborn baby

Vanessa Cardenas Gonzalez gave birth to her daughter in November, just days after she tested positive for the coronavirus, KTLA reports.

LOS ANGELES — A 33-year-old mother of three from Los Angeles died from COVID-19 without ever getting to hold her newborn daughter, Heaven, according to KTLA.

Vanessa Cardenas Gonzalez gave birth to her daughter in November, just days after she tested positive for the coronavirus, KTLA said. Her family told the local news station Heaven was her first daughter.

Because Vanessa had tested positive for COVID-19, she was separated from Heaven as soon as the baby was delivered, KTLA said.

Vanessa and Heaven were both eventually discharged from the hospital, but doctors told the new mom she had to quarantine away from her daughter when they got home, KTLA reports.

“She was very sick. She told me when we were driving home, ‘I want the baby to be in the room with me.’ And I said no Vanessa, you can’t,” her husband Alfonso told KTLA.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Vanessa, she was only able to see her baby through FaceTime.

KTLA said Vanessa was expected to be okay and recover while at home. But, she got worse and Alonzo said he called an ambulance for her when she started having trouble breathing.

The GoFundMe set up for her says she suffered a heart attack, causing brain injury and spent her last days on a ventilator. She died on Dec. 14.

"She fought. She fought a good fight," Alfonso told FOX Television Stations this week.

He and Vanessa had been married 13 years, Fox News reported.

Now, Alonzo is a single parent to their three children, Ruben, 11, Joshua, 7, and baby Heaven who is now a month old, according to the GoFundMe set up for the family.

