Newport News honors those lost in 9/11 attacks

This weekend marks 21 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Saturday morning, dozens of first responders in Newport News came together to honor the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The community came together for a day of remembrance, prayer and song.

The Newport News police, fire and sheriff’s departments hosted a special ceremony to honor and remember the thousands of people who died on 9/11, including hundreds of first responders.

“In the military, we have a saying: lest we forget,” sheriff Gabriel Morgan said.

United States Capitol Police officer, Captain Jessica Baboulis was in Washington DC that day. She traveled to Newport News to share her story.

“It was a day of anger, it was a day of loss,” she said. “And on reflection it was a day of love.”

Newport News mayor Dr. McKinley Price read a proclamation at the ceremony to “honor and remember our fallen heroes and the tragic loss of so many innocent lives.”

Officers presented wreaths in the victims’ memories.

21 years later, Saturday’s ceremony continues a promise that we’ll never forget the lives lost.

“Flags were flown from every balcony and porch for as far as the eye could see,” Baboulis said of 9/11’s aftermath. “Everyone came together and everyone helped perfect.”