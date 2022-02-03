Live Updates: Opening arguments begin for first Capitol riots trial

Here are the latest updates on Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial.

WASHINGTON — A jury of 16 people are hearing opening arguments Wednesday in the case against 49-year-old Guy Wesley Reffitt, an alleged Texas Three Percenter and the first of more than 700 Capitol riot defendants to go to trial.

After two days of questioning dozens of potential jurors, jurors selected include a woman who works at NASA, a D.C. Public Schools maintenance worker, a man who described himself as an entrepreneur and said he did a mock trial in high school, a retired scientist, an IT professional and the woodworker who said he knew little about the case. The final jury is composed of nine men and seven women.

Several jurors were struck from the pool because of their personal connections to the U.S. Capitol. At least two jurors said they knew U.S. Capitol Police or D.C. Police officers who were injured on Jan. 6.

Here's what we can expect during opening arguments Wednesday:

The prosecution will have 30 minutes to give its opening argument

Defense Attorney William Welch will then have 30 minutes to respond.

The first witness, a USCP officer, will be called.

2:40 p.m. -- Second government witness in Guy Reffitt case is Capitol Police inspector Monique Moore, in charge of command center on Jan. 6

2 p.m. -- Former Capitol Police officer Kerkhoff explains how she launched repeated pepperballs, rubber projectiles, and OC tear gas canisters at Guy Reffitt with little effect due to his body armor.

11:53 a.m. -- Court breaks for lunch due to technical issues.

11:51 a.m. -- DOJ is about to introduce an audio recording of USCP radio chatter from January 6, but they're having some technical issues.

11:39 a.m. -- The first witness of the day, former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Shauni Kerkhoff, one of three USCP officers who repelled Guy Reffitt from the building on Jan. 6. is called to the stand. Kerkhoff is expected to introduce the four less-than-lethal weapons officers used.

10:53 a.m. -- The defense opening arguments end after just two to three minutes of concluding on behalf of Reffitt's defense. They allege he never tried to assault anyone and never helped anyone to assault anyone. They added that when he was pepper-sprayed he knew to back off.

The defense pointed out these main factors in the case:

He didn't mean any of the things he's recorded saying.

The DOJ hasn't proved there was a firearm in the holster on his hip.

He never entered the building or tried to disarm officers.

The opening statements, in summary:



DOJ: Guy Reffitt came to D.C. to disrupt Congress. He brought weapons and armor. He led the mob against police. Then he threatened his children.



10:50 a.m. -- The defense begins their opening arguments.

10:45 a.m. -- Reffitt threatened his own children, prosecutors claim. They said he told them, "Don't turn your back on me, don't betray me." And reminded them that "traitors get shot." They said he also threatened to put a "bullet through" his daughter's phone if he caught her recording him.

AUSA Nestler used his 30 minutes to lay out a timeline of Guy Reffitt's actions leading up to, during and after the riot.



10:43 a.m. -- Prosecutors claim after the insurrection, Reffitt played his helmet camera videos for his family and bragged. He also held a Zoom meeting with fellow Three Percenters after the insurrection and told them to delete messages once their group leader was questioned by the FBI.

10:37 a.m. -- Prosecutors addressed Reffitt's involvement during the siege at the Capitol. They said Reffitt cleared the way for a mob who entered the building near inaugural scaffolding.

10:28 a.m. -- Prosecutors begin their opening arguments. They allege Reffitt wore a "battle rattle" of bulletproof vest, helmet, flex cuffs to restrain members of Congress, megaphone and a 40 cal pistol to Capitol grounds.

10:05 a.m. -- Judge Dabney Friedrich offers jury instructions, reminds jurors that opening statements are not evidence, but a "roadmap" of what each side believes they will prove in the case.

10 a.m. -- Jurors enter the courtroom and opening arguments to begin soon.

