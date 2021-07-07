Sara Bareilles to lead return of ‘Waitress’ to Broadway

The singer-songwriter of “Brave” and “Love Song” will star in a return of the musical, playing the lead role of Jenna Hunterson.

NEW YORK — The musical “Waitress” may have closed on Broadway in January 2020 but it’s coming back — with Sara Bareilles leading the way.

She’ll be in the show when it restarts at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Sept. 2 through Oct. 17.