Officers hurt in Jan. 6 insurrection to receive 12 months of care at Walter Reed Military Medical Center

WASHINGTON — Officers who were injured during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are now eligible for 12 months of medical care from Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

In a letter to Rep. Jackie Speier, Assistant Secretary of Defense Gil Cisneros announced the decision.

"I have granted Secretarial Designee status for police officers assaulted during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol," the letter reads.

The authorization makes it so officers hurt in the riot can receive medical assessments and treatment for injuries they may have received on January 6, including traumatic brain injuries.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer Mike Fanone was one of the officers fighting to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Fanone’s bodycam video you can hear one person in the crowd scream “I got one!” as Fanone is pulled into the throng. At other points, you can hear Fanone screaming in pain, and saying “I’ve got kids.”

Prosecutors say Fanone suffered a concussion and heart attack before he was handed back to his fellow officers.

Fanone is just one of the officers who were impacted on January 6.

The treatment will be provided at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Treatment will be available to qualifying officers for up to 12 months on a space-available and fully reimbursable basis.