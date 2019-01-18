A new startup company called Ambrosia is making old people young again—or something like that.

The company is offering people the chance to receive blood transfusions from young adults ranging from 16 to 25 years old. Since blood transfusions are are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Ambrosia's practices are able to continue as an off-label treatment.

If this sounds like something out of a movie, that's because it probably is. But despite the overall creepiness of the process, Jesse Karmazin, the company's founder and not a licensed practitioner, told Business Insider that he's optimistic about the business.

"Some patients got young blood, and others got older blood, and I was able to do some statistics on it, and the results looked really awesome," Karmazin told Business Insider in 2017. "And I thought this is the kind of therapy that I'd want to be available to me."

Karmazin also said that "many" of the people who received the treatment described benefits including renewed focus, better memory and sleep and improved appearance and muscle tone.

Whether or not these transfusions actually work is about as clear as the blood being used.

The company currently has six locations available including San Francisco and Los Angeles.