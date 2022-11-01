Virginia Supreme Court denies appeal of case against Westminster-Canterbury construction

The Virginia Supreme Court has denied the appeal of Ocean Shore Condominium Association and some Shore Drive Residents in their suit with city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lawsuit against the city of Virginia Beach regarding the expansion of a Westminster-Canterbury retirement community building has been denied by the Supreme Court of Virginia, according to court documents.

That means the expansion can continue.

The lawsuit had been filed by two condominium companies and two residents who said their sunlight, ocean view and privacy would be impacted by the new, approved structure.

The suit claimed the 22-story building near Shore Drive would violate previous height limits established in the city code.

Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay CEO Ben Unkle said the expansion would fill a need for more senior living in the area, and that city council saw clear advantages when it approved the design.