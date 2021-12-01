Photos released of man wanted in connection to death of Capitol police officer during riots

Brian Sicknick, 42, was a 12-year veteran of the force who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the riots, sources tell WUSA9.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police have released photos of a suspect they say is wanted in connection to the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during last week’s Capitol riots.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that U.S. Capitol Police shared photos of an older white male with a beard, wearing a blue knit cap with the letters "CFD." Cassidy urged anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact the FBI with more information.

"U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick," Cassidy tweeted.

Sicknick, 42, was a 12-year veteran of the force who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the riots, sources tell WUSA9.

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," USCP said in a previous statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard, deploying repeatedly to the Middle East. He is the sixth Capitol Police officer ever to die in the line of duty.

The Associated Press reported that Sicknick's family does not want to make his death a political issue, as there are still questions about what happened.

“Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember," Officer Sicknick's brother, Ken Sicknick, said in a statement."

Family of slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick says they don't want to make his death a "political issue" as many questions remain about what happened. Statement says: "Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember."

"Officer Sicknick was killed while doing his job—defending those trapped in the Capitol building amid a violent attack on our democracy," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Friday. "His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My prayers and those of the entire Commonwealth go to his family, his loved ones, and his fellow officers who work every day to protect the seat of American democracy from those who would seek to destroy it.”

The White House said Sicknick's death was a reminder that law enforcement runs toward danger, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: "the perpetrators of Officer Sicknick's death must be brought to justice."

Flags at the Capitol were lowered to half staff Friday in honor of Office Sicknick.

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to discuss the investigation, which is being done jointly by the FBI and DC Police. But investigators said that if the medical examiner finds he was hit in the head and that contributed to a stroke and his death, that would be murder.

And because it happened on federal property, those responsible would be charged with murder in federal court.

The North America Building Trades Union is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.