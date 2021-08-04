Here's your chance to win free Topgolf game play for a year

INDIANAPOLIS — Topgolf Entertainment Group is celebrating the start of pro golf's major season with a national sweepstakes.
To enter, text "BALLER" to 68633 or enter online. Each person can enter the sweepstakes 25 times.
One lucky fan will win the grand prize — valued at $4,769 — that includes free Topgolf game play for a year, a Callaway EPIC MAX or SPEED Driver, merchandise and more.
Five runners-up will receive a free six-month Platinum Elite Topgolf membership and a one-year World Golf Tour Plus membership.
Anyone who enters will get one $10 off game play coupon, sent at the end of the sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes run through April 30, and winners will be drawn May 6.
Click here to read the official rules.