Uber partners with Dress for Success to help women further their careers

Officials with Uber said they've seen an 80% increase in female drivers since the start of the year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Uber is partnering with a nonprofit to help recruit more female drivers.

The ridesharing company is seeing an increase in female drivers. According to company officials, there's been an 80% increase in women using the application to make money since the start of 2021.

In November, Uber will hold a virtual workshop with global nonprofit Dress for Success to provide career resources for women who work for Uber.

Carrol Chang is an Uber driver, mother and the head of driver operations for the U.S. and Canada. She said driving gives her flexible hours so she can take care of her family. She also said Uber is a good option for women who have had to leave the workforce because of the pandemic.

"What that means, if they earn for Uber now and they're seeking to go back into office work, then Dress for Success can provide some training materials and guidance to help them make that transition," Chang said.

Chang said many women are also choosing to drive for Uber Eats. More than 40% of those drivers are women and that number is growing.

Women who drive with Uber and use Dress for Success have the opportunity to build on their professional experience with Uber by participating in programs that allow them to develop skills needed to succeed.