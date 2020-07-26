Rashad Williams, 18, and Jabar Taylor, 20, were taken into custody without incident at a hotel, according to officials.

The two prison escapees who passed through Lancaster County during nearly two weeks on the run were arrested by federal law enforcers Saturday in Michigan, according to a release.

Rashad Williams, 18, and Jabar Taylor, 20, were taken into custody without incident at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, and Williams was serving a sentence for malicious wounding and robbery.

During the July 13 escape from a Virginia jail, a correctional officer was assaulted, before Williams and Taylor fled through a hole that was cut in a perimeter fence, with a getaway vehicle staged outside of the detention center, according to federal officials.

In the week after the escape, the fugitives stayed at Homewood Suites by Hilton on Granite Run Drive, officials said.