Breonna Taylor case: What is first-degree wanton endangerment?

Fired Louisville police officer Brett Hankinson is facing three counts of wanton endangerment related to the death of Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on three counts of wanton endangerment related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The charges are for shooting into apartments near Taylor's but not for her death.

What does wanton endangerment mean? More importantly, what does that mean in the state of Kentucky?

The Kentucky government website states:

“A person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.”

In the first degree, it is a class D felony.

If found guilty, Hankison could face up to 5 years in prison for each count.

Hankison was indicted more than six months after Taylor was killed by police inside her apartment. He is one of four Louisville officers who are under investigation in the case.