NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Nauticus is offering $5 admission through a new PowerUp! discount card program.

The City of Norfolk's Department of Human Services is offering a card program that gives discounts to recreational, cultural and educational opportunities around the city to any residents enrolled in Medicaid. Nauticus partnered with the City of Norfolk to offer discounted tickets.

Now through June 30, 2018, residents who present their Medicaid card will pay $5 for an admission ticket, which includes both Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin.

The $5 rate applies to both adults and children.

“We want to make sure every Hampton Roads citizen is able to visit our facilities,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “We hope that by participating in the PowerUp! program, new audiences will be able to experience ‘the power of the sea’ on our campus.”

Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum and Battleship are closed on Monday.

For more information call (757)664-1000.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC