PENSACOLA, Fla. —

The U.S. Navy and law enforcement said a shooter was shot and killed Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The base confirmed there are four people dead, including the shooter, who has not been identified.

There are also seven people injured, including two deputies who engaged the shooter.

This is the second deadly shooting at a U.S. Navy base in the last week.

The base said it will be closed for the remainder of the day, and only essential personnel will be allowed in.

During a news conference, Capt. Tim Kinsella Jr. with the base said a call came in around 6:30 a.m. Friday about an active shooter. The shooting happened inside one of the classroom buildings and was contained to that building.

Kinsella said they do not want to talk about the shooter at this time.

“(My) heart goes out to those this impacts...they are a part of our Naval family,” Kinsella said during a news conference.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said they got a call from the base around 6:51 a.m. for an active shooter.

Morgan said two deputies engaged the shooter when units arrived at the base. One of them shot and killed the shooter.

The two deputies who engaged the shooter were both shot -- one in the arm and one in the knee. Both are expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office said there is no reason to believe there are additional shooters.

“This doesn’t happen in Escambia, but it did,” Morgan said.

The mayor of Pensacola, Grover Robinson IV, also spoke during the news conference, calling it “a tragic day for the city of Pensacola.”

Robinson said the city is a military town and the base has been there for 200 years.

The mayor also asked people who don’t have business in the area to stay away from the base.

Jason Bortz, a spokesperson for NAS Pensacola, said the base is a training center for all branches of the military. He did not say if the shooter was a member of the Navy or some other branch.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he and his team are monitoring the shooting at NAS Pensacola. DeSantis said he's getting updates from FDLE Commissioner Swearingen.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents the district that includes Pensacola and the base, asked for the public to "please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation."

The White House also tweeted the President Donald Trump and his staff have been briefed on the shooting at the Naval base.

The station in Florida's Panhandle employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilian personnel. The world-famous Blue Angels are also based at NAS Pensacola.

