As the increase of sightings of unidentified aircraft rise, the U.S Navy is currently in the process of developing guidelines in reporting such encounters.

Commonly referred to as "UFOs" these unauthorized aircraft have caused concerns leading the Navy to take further precautions for safety and security reasons.

"There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated airspace in recent years," said Joseph Gradisher, spokesperson for Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare in a statement from the Navy.

"For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the USAF take these reports very seriously and investigate each and every report."

At this time, the Navy is drafting a more advanced procedure in which any can be reported and properly handled by aviation safety.

"As part of this effort, the Navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities," Gradisher said.

While the process of reporting efficiently is in the drafting phases, due to the request for information made by members of Congress and staffers, the Navy has prepared briefings by senior officials and aviators who report risk at this time.

"In response to requests for information from Congressional members and staff, Navy officials have provided a series of briefings by senior Naval Intelligence officials as well as aviators who reported hazards to aviation safety."