NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Navy officials identified the sailor who died over the weekend at Naval Station Norfolk.

Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Joshua I. Johnson, 22, died August 10 at the military installation.

He was assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic.

Investigators say there are no indications of foul play in Johnson's death at this time, but the Navy is still looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Johnson was raised in Florida and enlisted in the Navy in June 2015.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Petty Officer Johnson during this extremely difficult time,” said Capt. Jody Grady, Commander, NCTAMS LANT. “Although he is no longer with us, he will not be forgotten.”

© 2018 WVEC